Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

