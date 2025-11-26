Vladimir Shmunis Sells 46,844 Shares of Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,259,635.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 317,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,867.71. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of Ringcentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $747,858.24.

NYSE RNG opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ringcentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

