CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.