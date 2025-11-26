CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $9,029,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1%

QCOM opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

