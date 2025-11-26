CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of DIVI opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

