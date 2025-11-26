CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 15,825 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,586,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,075,000 after purchasing an additional 653,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,511 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,243,000 after purchasing an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

In other Flex news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,071.37. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,500 shares of company stock worth $8,431,950. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

