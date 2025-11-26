CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 530 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $328,595,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $135,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,389 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,360,000 after purchasing an additional 191,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $485.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.97 and its 200-day moving average is $492.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

