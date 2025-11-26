Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Position Increased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,405,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,159,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

QQQM stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

