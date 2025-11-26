Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stock Holdings Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,530,000 after buying an additional 4,372,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

