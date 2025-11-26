CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 315 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NOC opened at $569.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.38. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

