CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after purchasing an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,756.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 912,529 shares during the last quarter. Income Research & Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $39,619,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 667,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.