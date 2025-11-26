Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Position Reduced by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $933,626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.