Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$179.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$179.00 price target on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a C$182.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$173.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.74%.
In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. Also, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
