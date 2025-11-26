Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $876,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8%

TFC stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $48.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

