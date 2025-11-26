Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 144.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 173,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

