Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
IUSV opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.75.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
