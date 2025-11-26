Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$127.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial set a C$127.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$119.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$76.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.