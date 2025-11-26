Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$229.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial set a C$229.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.43.

Shares of RY opened at C$214.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$205.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$190.64. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$151.25 and a 52 week high of C$214.79. The stock has a market cap of C$302.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

