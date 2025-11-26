Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $188.05 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $188,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.