Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $186,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $605.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

