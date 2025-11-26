Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,707 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $183,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $471.05 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.34 and its 200-day moving average is $544.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

