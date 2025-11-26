Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $203,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 264.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE DG opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

