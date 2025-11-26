Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $207,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 993,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 188,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9,378.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 142,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 111,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,587,000. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,863,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.