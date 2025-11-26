Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $212,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.