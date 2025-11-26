DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Astera Labs by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 51.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,326.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares in the company, valued at $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,936 shares of company stock valued at $92,515,610. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

