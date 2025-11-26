DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,113,850. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.