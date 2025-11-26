DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $223.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.60.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

