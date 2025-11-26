DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,073 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Impinj were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total transaction of $472,434.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,959,319.50. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,237.60. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 400,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,702,649 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $247.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

