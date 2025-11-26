Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $223,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $42,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

