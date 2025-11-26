DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 5,439 Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 105.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

