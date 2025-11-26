DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.19 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $29.80 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

