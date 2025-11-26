DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dutch Bros by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 7.5%

BROS stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

