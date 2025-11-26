Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,158,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $225,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,280 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,050,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 869,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 4.1%

Centene stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

