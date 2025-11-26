Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,045 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $231,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $502,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,586.88. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,900.90. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. TD Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

NASDAQ EA opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

