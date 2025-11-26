Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $510,284,000 after buying an additional 504,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.93, for a total value of $225,879.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,494.91. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 743,351 shares of company stock valued at $230,981,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.7%

COIN opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.14 and a 200-day moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.08.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

