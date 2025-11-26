Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,869 shares of company stock valued at $41,901,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,352.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,304.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,398.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

