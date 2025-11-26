Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $391.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $33,752,181. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

