Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 511.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,450,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,980,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

