Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.