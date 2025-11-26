Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,863.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 312.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,720,000 after buying an additional 317,920 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Research raised Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.