Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carriage Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 120.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $671.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.