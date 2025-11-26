Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,788,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,937,000 after acquiring an additional 146,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,675,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,686 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,564,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,171,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,309,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VONG opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.