Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head to Head Contrast

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Oportun Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $2.57 billion 4.80 $399.71 million $6.20 28.34 Oportun Financial $1.00 billion 0.22 -$78.68 million $0.66 7.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 5 4 1 2.60 Oportun Financial 2 3 2 0 2.00

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus price target of $212.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Risk and Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 16.46% 23.75% 14.21% Oportun Financial 3.19% 17.61% 2.03%

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Oportun Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as advise financial sponsors on various transactions. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations, and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.