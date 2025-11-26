Contrasting Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP)

SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSGI and Tri Pointe Homes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSGI N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.04) -37.50 Tri Pointe Homes $3.75 billion 0.78 $458.03 million $3.39 9.99

Profitability

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than SSGI. SSGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tri Pointe Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SSGI and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSGI N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 8.44% 9.79% 6.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SSGI and Tri Pointe Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSGI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tri Pointe Homes 0 4 2 1 2.57

Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than SSGI.

Volatility and Risk

SSGI has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of SSGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats SSGI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSGI

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc. and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2017. Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

