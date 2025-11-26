Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1,383.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 221,426 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

