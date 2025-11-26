DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $157,190,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,946,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price objective on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $443.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $290.56 and a one year high of $448.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

