DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,973 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $147.68.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

