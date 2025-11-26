Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.22. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 48.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

