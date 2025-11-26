DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,260 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 352,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 103.52%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

