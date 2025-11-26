4,556 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,545,000 after purchasing an additional 285,137 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,671,000 after purchasing an additional 268,573 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.